Two men injured in enemy attack on Kyiv region; five-story building and abandoned farm catch fire (updated)
Fires broke out at a disused farm and a five-story apartment building in the Bucha district of Kyiv region following a Russian attack.
The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this, Censor.NET reports.
- In the Bucha district, the enemy attack caused fires at a disused farm and a five-story apartment building.
- State Emergency Service rescuers are working at both sites to extinguish the fires. The area affected and the extent of damage to the residential building are still being assessed.
- No deaths or injuries have been reported.
"Emergency services continue to work and document the consequences of the attack," the Kyiv Regional Military Administration added.
UPDATE
Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported that two men had been injured:
- In the Bucha district, a man sustained shrapnel wounds to his lower limbs and torso. Medical personnel are providing the necessary care.
- In the Boryspil district, a man sustained a shrapnel wound to his cheek. He was hospitalized. Private houses, a car, garages and fences were also damaged.
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