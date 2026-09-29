Soldiers of 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade clear enemy dugout and eliminate ruscists who refused to surrender. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade’s reconnaissance company cleared a wooded area of Russian infantry in the Vovchansk sector.
As the Ukrainian troops advanced, they engaged in a firefight with occupiers in fortified positions, Censor.NET reports.
The Russian troops were offered a chance to surrender, but refused and were eliminated.
During the subsequent clearing operation, Ukrainian troops took control of an enemy dugout occupied by Russian personnel and seized their communications equipment.
The Ukrainian troops posted footage of the assault on enemy positions on their Telegram channel.
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