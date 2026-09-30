Drapatyi’s reforms continue / Battle for electricity / Lyman–Dobropillia–Zaporizhzhia / / Uncensored. VIDEO
Journalist and service member Bohdan Butkevych discusses the main events of recent days.
Watch today’s stream for:
- Drapatyi’s reforms continue: Will the Commander-in-Chief succeed in bringing about a generational change in the Ukrainian Armed Forces?
- Battle for electricity: Russia is attacking the power system again. How can Ukraine withstand the attacks and meet the new challenges?
- Situation on the front: A detailed analysis of the hottest areas: the Lyman sector, Dobropillia, Komar and Mala Tokmachka.
Find out all about it on the live broadcast of the programme ‘Uncensored’ on the Censor.NET YouTube channel.
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