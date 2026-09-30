Drapatyi’s reforms continue / Battle for electricity / Lyman–Dobropillia–Zaporizhzhia / / Uncensored. VIDEO

Journalist and service member Bohdan Butkevych discusses the main events of recent days.

Watch today’s stream for:

Drapatyi’s reforms continue: Will the Commander-in-Chief succeed in bringing about a generational change in the Ukrainian Armed Forces?

Will the Commander-in-Chief succeed in bringing about a generational change in the Ukrainian Armed Forces? Battle for electricity: Russia is attacking the power system again. How can Ukraine withstand the attacks and meet the new challenges?

Russia is attacking the power system again. How can Ukraine withstand the attacks and meet the new challenges? Situation on the front: A detailed analysis of the hottest areas: the Lyman sector, Dobropillia, Komar and Mala Tokmachka.

Find out all about it on the live broadcast of the programme ‘Uncensored’ on the Censor.NET YouTube channel.

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Watch more: Terror in rear: do we have chance to stop it? / Zelenskyy-Trump-Xi Jinping / Uncensored. VIDEO