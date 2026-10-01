Company linked to Trump’s sons seeks to bring Ukrainian drone technology to U.S. – Reuters

Drone Industry

Powerus, an American manufacturer of drones with ties to the sons of U.S. President Donald Trump, plans to bring Ukrainian military technology to the United States and manufacture it there.

The company told Reuters this, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Connection to Trump's Sons

The startup Powerus was founded about a year ago. In early October, the company is set to merge with Aureus Greenway Holdings—a golf course operator in which Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump hold an indirect stake through the investment fund American Ventures.

According to documents filed with regulatory authorities, the fund is expected to hold a 9.9% effective stake in the merged company.

Powerus notes that Trump's sons are passive investors and do not participate in the company's management. At the same time, the Powerus advisory board includes Keith Kellogg—Trump's former special representative for Ukraine and a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general.

Read more: Pentagon has allocated almost all of $400 million in aid for Ukraine ahead of end of financial year

Plans for Ukrainian Technologies

Powerus President Brett Velikovich stated that the company is in talks with Ukrainian defense technology firms. Specifically, it wants to acquire technology for long-range strike drones and manufacture them in the United States.

The goal is to become the "one-stop solution" for the Pentagon, enabling it to bring foreign military technologies to the U.S. and scale up their production.

In March, Powerus unveiled its Guardian interceptor drones, which, according to Velikovich, were developed in collaboration with Ukrainians. The company also secured a contract with the U.S. Air Force worth up to $90 million.

Read more: US lawmakers urged Trump not to ease sanctions against Russia and to invoke "Graham Act"