Company linked to Trump’s sons seeks to bring Ukrainian drone technology to U.S. – Reuters
Drone Industry
Powerus, an American manufacturer of drones with ties to the sons of U.S. President Donald Trump, plans to bring Ukrainian military technology to the United States and manufacture it there.
The company told Reuters this, according to Censor.NET.
Connection to Trump's Sons
The startup Powerus was founded about a year ago. In early October, the company is set to merge with Aureus Greenway Holdings—a golf course operator in which Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump hold an indirect stake through the investment fund American Ventures.
According to documents filed with regulatory authorities, the fund is expected to hold a 9.9% effective stake in the merged company.
Powerus notes that Trump's sons are passive investors and do not participate in the company's management. At the same time, the Powerus advisory board includes Keith Kellogg—Trump's former special representative for Ukraine and a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general.
Plans for Ukrainian Technologies
Powerus President Brett Velikovich stated that the company is in talks with Ukrainian defense technology firms. Specifically, it wants to acquire technology for long-range strike drones and manufacture them in the United States.
- The goal is to become the "one-stop solution" for the Pentagon, enabling it to bring foreign military technologies to the U.S. and scale up their production.
In March, Powerus unveiled its Guardian interceptor drones, which, according to Velikovich, were developed in collaboration with Ukrainians. The company also secured a contract with the U.S. Air Force worth up to $90 million.
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