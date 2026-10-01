Four Russian commanders notified of suspicion over missile strike on Kryvyi Rih – Prosecutor General’s Office

Four members of the Russian Federation’s top military command have been notified in absentia that they are suspects in the case involving a missile strike on civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. According to the investigation, they were involved in planning and carrying out the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

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Charges have been filed under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On the morning of August 28, 2024, Russian forces launched an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile strike against civilian targets in the central part of Kryvyi Rih.

Ten people between the ages of 18 and 60 were injured. A car repair shop was completely destroyed. A hotel, the Social Insurance Fund building, the district prosecutor’s office, an educational institution, a dormitory, a gas station, and apartment buildings were also damaged.

Read more: "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih", largest steel plant, is suspending operations

The investigation identified four Russian commanders

According to the investigation, the following individuals were involved in organizing and carrying out the missile strike:

Colonel General Alexei Kim—Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces—who, according to the investigation, exercised overall command and coordinated the work of the Fire Strike Center;

Vice Admiral Alexander Peshkov—deputy commander for firepower of the Russian Federation’s military group, who oversaw the planning and consolidation of proposals for the strike;

Rear Admiral Oleksiy Petrushin—head of the Intelligence Coordination Center, who provided intelligence data during the planning phase;

Colonel Dmytro Kozlovsky—commander of the missile forces and artillery of the Russian Federation’s military group—who, according to the investigation, proposed the weapon to be used and issued the order for the missile strike.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the National Police of Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine no longer has steel industry. Russian strikes have put three plants – which produced 90 per cent of country’s steel – out of action, - FT