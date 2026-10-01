15-year-old Ukrainian detained in Warsaw: police classify his actions as preparation for murder. PHOTO

Police in Warsaw detained a 15-year-old Ukrainian citizen after discovering his concerning online activity. According to Polish law enforcement officers, the evidence collected provided grounds to classify the act alleged against the minor as preparation for murder.

Officers from Warsaw V District Police Headquarters are handling the case, Censor.NET reports, citing Polish outlet RMF24 and a Polish police statement.

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According to law enforcement officers, the teenager searched online for material about the possibility of carrying out a terrorist attack at a shopping centre, as well as ways to kill a police officer.

After receiving information about his online activity, law enforcement officers began identifying the person behind the searches and checking whether his actions could have been linked to preparations to commit a crime.

In addition to the juvenile affairs unit, specialists from the capital’s police department responsible for combating terrorist acts and homicides, as well as forensic laboratory experts, were involved in the investigation.

As a result, law enforcement officers identified the 15-year-old Ukrainian citizen and established where he lived.





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During a search, police seized the boy’s laptop and phone. The devices were handed over to experts for digital forensic examination and the preservation of data that could be relevant to the proceedings.

Polish police clarified that, based on the evidence already collected, the minor’s actions were classified as preparation for murder.

Karolina Gałecka, spokesperson for Poland’s Ministry of the Interior and Administration, also reported that police in the capital had detained a 15-year-old Ukrainian citizen suspected of preparing to commit murder.

The teenager was brought before the 6th Family and Juvenile Division of the Warsaw-Żoliborz District Court.

The court imposed an interim measure, ordering the boy’s placement in a youth educational centre for three months. The family court will make the final decision on further measures concerning the 15-year-old Ukrainian.

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