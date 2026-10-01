Veteran abducted for $75,000: police detain crime’s organizer. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers uncovered a group of people who forcibly held a 53-year-old Kyiv resident in a so-called "rehabilitation centre" in the Kyiv region to steal from his apartment.

The National Police reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Police said the investigation began after the victim, a veteran, reported that a substantial sum of money and documents had gone missing from his home.

In early September, three men and a woman injected him with an unknown substance near his home, forced him into a car and took him to a facility in the Kyiv region, where they held him for more than a week.

The organizer was identified as a 52-year-old acquaintance of the veteran who had a previous fraud conviction and knew about the man’s wealth. After obtaining the victim’s keys, the organizer and his 19-year-old daughter entered the apartment and stole USD 75,000 and documents.

During a search of the "rehabilitation centre", police found more than 40 people, some of whom also said they were being held against their will. Law enforcement officers are currently verifying this information.

The crime is being investigated under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office:

The organizer and his daughter were detained and served with notices of suspicion. The court has already remanded the organizer in custody. The suspects face up to 12 years in prison. Two accomplices in the abduction (aged 22 and 33) were served with notices of suspicion.

Investigative actions are ongoing, and police are identifying other people involved in the crime.









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