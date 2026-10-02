Russian forces have intensified airstrikes in Prydniprovskyi sector and are attempting to gain foothold on islands, - 30th Marine Corps

Russian occupation forces have intensified their use of attack drones and aircraft in the Prydniprovskyi region. The enemy is also attempting to advance into the island zone and establish a foothold on the islands.

According to Censor.NET, Pavlo Drohal, a spokesperson for the 30th Marine Corps, said this during an appearance on "Espreso."

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Ukrainian troops are thwarting Russian attempts to advance and are keeping the situation under control.

"Currently, units of the 30th Corps are continuing to conduct a defensive operation in the Dnipro sector. The situation remains difficult. Russian occupation forces continue to shell civilian areas as well as our positions, using the full range of weapons at their disposal," the military official said.

The occupiers most frequently use attack drones of various types and models. At the same time, the number of airstrikes has increased recently.

The Russians are also using artillery, but according to Drohal, its activity has decreased somewhat thanks to the effective actions of Ukrainian defenders.

The enemy is trying to gain a foothold on the islands

Separately, a spokesperson for the 30th Marine Corps reported attempts by Russian troops to advance into the island area.

According to him, the occupiers' goal is to land on the islands and establish a foothold there. The Ukrainian military is thwarting these attempts.

"We are quite successful in countering the enemy: we are destroying most of the drones it deploys, conducting effective counter-battery operations, and thwarting its attempts to land on the islands and establish a foothold there," Drohal noted.

He emphasized that the situation in the area remains difficult, but Ukrainian units continue to maintain control.

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