Masterminds behind murder of Iryna Farion have not yet been identified, - Nebytov, deputy head of National Police

Law enforcement officials have not yet identified those who ordered the murder of linguist and civil society activist Iryna Farion. The investigation has also not identified any individuals who may have collaborated with the convicted Viacheslav Zinchenko or been his followers.

According to Censor.NET, Andrii Nebytov, deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine, made this statement during a television broadcast.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to Nebytov, over the past two years, the National Police, the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Security Service of Ukraine have been working on this case.

"At this time, no instigators, collaborators, or accomplices have been identified," said the deputy head of the National Police.

He noted that, according to the facts established by the court, Zinchenko acted alone, driven by his personal convictions and hostility toward Farion’s public activities.

92 forensic examinations were conducted in the case

Nebytov described the scale of the investigative and operational work in the case.

According to him, law enforcement conducted 92 forensic examinations and interviewed more than 1,500 people, including witnesses who directly observed the events during and immediately after the shooting.

"We reviewed hundreds of surveillance camera recordings, which amount to dozens of gigabytes of data. And, of course, we surveyed and examined several dozen hectares of land," he stated.

What evidence linked Zinchenko to the murder

Responding to a question about the evidence that allowed investigators to identify the man captured on camera near Farion’s home, Nebytov cited several key points.

Watch more: Farion’s murder: Zinchenko’s lawyer has filed third motion for recusal with court. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Specifically, this refers to clothing and accessories—a jacket, a hat, and sunglasses—that Zinchenko purchased in Dnipro. Law enforcement officials identified the stores that shipped these items, which were then received in Lviv.

Another piece of evidence came from a facial recognition analysis. According to Nebytov, it confirmed that the man witnesses saw on the bench and who was following Farion was Zinchenko.

In addition, experts found Zinchenko’s DNA on the bench and the chair the man had used.

The investigation also traced his route from the rented apartment in Lviv to the scene of the crime.

Read more: Farion murder: verdict announced for Zinchenko – life imprisonment