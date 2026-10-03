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Russian Foreign Ministry has cynically warned foreign diplomats against staying in Ukraine: Russian armed forces are set to launch massive strikes

Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry has once again warned foreign nationals and diplomats against staying in Ukraine.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry. 

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New threats from Russia

The Russian side cynically refers to the brutal Russian strikes on Kyiv as ‘retaliatory strikes’, without mentioning even once that it was the Russian Federation that started the war against our country.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will continue to launch massive strikes," the ministry stated, highlighting the risk to visitors.

Read more: Rutte on Russia’s nuclear threats: NATO does not take this too seriously

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