One person was killed and another injured in enemy attack on Kirovohrad region
Today, 3 October, Russian forces launched a drone attack on the Kirovohrad region, resulting in one fatality.
This was reported by Andrii Raikovych, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Victims of attacks
It is reported that a man was killed during an air raid alert after a UAV crashed onto the carriageway in the town of Haivoron.
A woman was also injured. She was taken to hospital.
The grass was on fire
It is reported that the debris caused dry grass to catch fire at the crash site. The fire has already been brought under control.
Residents are urged not to ignore air-raid sirens and to stay in safe places.
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