Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic and cruise missiles: industrial plant was hit. VIDEO

On the night of 17 October, Russian invaders launched a combined missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. The enemy struck the city with ballistic and cruise missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the regional defence council.

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"The city is under a combined attack from ballistic and cruise missiles," Vilkul said.

Subsequently, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported that the Russians had struck an industrial facility in Kryvyi Rih.

"We are verifying information about casualties," he added.

Attacks on the region

Since the evening of 16 October, the enemy has attacked three districts nearly 20 times. They struck with drones and missiles.

A business premises was damaged in Dnipro. One person was killed.

In the Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih region, a private house was destroyed.

In the Nikopol district, the district centre and the Marganetsk and Pokrovsk communities were affected.

Read more: Russian drone debris falls on non-residential building in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire