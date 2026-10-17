Number of civilian casualties in Ukraine has risen by 85 per cent: 328 people were killed in September as result of Russian strikes, - UN report

In September, at least 328 civilians were killed as a result of the hostilities in Ukraine, whilst a further 2,105 people were injured. Compared with the same period last year, the total number of civilian casualties has risen by 85 per cent.

This is stated in a UN report, according to Censor.NET.

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What were last year’s figures?

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, 249 civilian deaths and 1,068 injuries were confirmed in September last year. This year’s figures indicate a further rise in casualties against the backdrop of intensified Russian attacks across the country.

Civilians were killed or injured in 22 regions of Ukraine and in Kyiv. The highest number of casualties was recorded in the capital, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia.

It is noted that the situation in Kyiv was particularly dire. In September, civilian casualties were recorded on 22 out of 30 days. According to the UN, this is more frequently than in any other month since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

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What was the situation in October?

In October, the number of civilian casualties also remained high. On the night of 7 October, Russian troops attacked several regions of Ukraine with cruise missiles and drones.

One of the most tragic incidents was the strike on Pryluky in the Chernihiv region. Twenty-two civilians were killed there, and a further 45 people were injured.

The UN Monitoring Mission also documented attacks resulting in a high number of casualties in Kramatorsk on 8 October, Zaporizhzhia on 10 October and Lutsk on 14 October.

"The first two weeks of October were among the deadliest for civilians in recent years," said Daniel Belle, head of the UN Monitoring Mission. According to her, in the space of just a few days, Russian attacks caused incidents with a high number of casualties in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kramatorsk and Kyiv.

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The UN has also confirmed the deaths of 18 civilians and injuries to a further 44 people in territories temporarily occupied by Russia in September. However, the actual number of casualties there may be significantly higher. Due to a lack of access to these areas and independent sources of information, it is difficult to verify all reports of attacks.