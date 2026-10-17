Old world order is crumbling; Europe needs new security doctrines, – Zaluzhnyi. PHOTO

The old world order continues to crumble, along with its political, economic and security systems.

This is according to a Facebook post by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ambassador to the United Kingdom, as reported by Censor.NET.

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The collapse of the old world order

According to him, some countries are still trying to rely on the rules established after 1945, whilst Russia, China and other dissatisfied nations are demanding new rules to gain greater political influence.

Read more: ’This is fuel that will spark even bigger war,’ - Zaluzhnyi criticised diesel deal between US and Russia

Europe needs new doctrines and technologies

"It was precisely these challenges to international security that we discussed with officers from the Netherlands who are undertaking the Higher Defence Education programme. Can the existing security system protect the old world order under such conditions? That is a big question. Europe needs new doctrines and a new security system that take into account the realities of modern warfare. This is not just about technology and drones, but about the tactics for their use, their integration into the organisational structure of the armed forces, and the establishment of new production facilities," emphasises Zaluzhny.







He also notes that the old systems operate by inertia – the same arms manufacturers have multi-million contracts spread out over decades.

"Are they keen to see their niche taken over by new, cheap drones? The answer is obvious," Zaluzhnyi continues.

The issue of manpower is another challenge, particularly for smaller European countries that cannot rely on large mobilisation reserves. The only way forward here is the introduction of defence technologies and smart mobilisation.

See more: "People close to me were killed": Zaluzhnyi comments on Russian strike on National Academy of Sciences. PHOTOS

Political will and the Ukrainian experience

"But the main point I always make in such discussions with Europeans is that political will for change is needed. We need clear political objectives, a strategy for achieving them, and a willingness to make decisions that are not always popular. Europe has the resources, it has the technology, and it has as an ally one of only two countries in the world with real experience of modern warfare – Ukraine. With Ukraine’s experience, we have every opportunity to build a common European security system that is effective in a world of new threats," the ambassador concludes.