"People close to me were killed": Zaluzhnyi comments on Russian strike on National Academy of Sciences. PHOTOS

The National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine building struck by Russian forces on September 28 was a "second workplace" for former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ambassador to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

He wrote this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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Zaluzhnyi’s response to the strike

"From the very beginning of my service as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Academy of Sciences became a second workplace for me. I knew every corner of this building, where some of our finest scientists and intellectuals worked. And they knew me," he wrote.

"Today, that very place was attacked, and people close to me were killed. Simply because they loved their country. A barbarian in a frenzy has dared to commit every known and unknown crime against humanity. And all this is happening in the 21st century, before the eyes of the whole world. We will rebuild it, our National Academy of Sciences. It will be there again. But we cannot bring back those who died. And, of course, we will never forgive the one responsible. My condolences to those injured and to the families of those killed," Zaluzhnyi concluded.

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Photo: Yan Dobronosov

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Background

It was reported earlier that Russia had attacked several districts of Kyiv with jet-powered drones.

A building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine was reported hit.

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