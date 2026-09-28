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People are fleeing building of National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine engulfed in flames following Russian strike: woman killed, there are casualties. VIDEO+PHOTO
Russian invaders attacked the building of the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv, causing a fire.
According to Censor.NET, Radio Liberty has published photographs of the incident.
Details
People are currently trying to escape the fire caused by the Russian strike.
Oleksandr Sazanovych, head of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, reported that, unfortunately, there are casualties and fatalities. All emergency and relevant services are working at the scene.
According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, one woman is currently known to have died.
Mayor Klitschko also stated that three people were injured. They were hospitalized.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that Russia had attacked several districts of Kyiv with jet-powered drones.
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