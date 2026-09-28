In Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, Russian drone struck café. VIDEO

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, a drone strike was reported to have hit a café located near a petrol station as a result of a Russian attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

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According to the mayor, a Russian UAV struck a café in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Details regarding the consequences of the strike, possible casualties and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

Debris caught fire in the Darnytskyi district

In the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out in an open area following the fall of UAV debris.

Emergency services are also heading to the scene.

Details regarding the consequences of the Russian attack on the capital are being confirmed.

Read more: Night-time attack on Kyiv: four people injured. PHOTOS