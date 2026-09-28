Night-time attack on Kyiv: four people injured. PHOTOS

Four people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv overnight. In several districts of the capital, drone strikes and falling debris were recorded, fires broke out and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A non-residential building was damaged in the Podilskyi district. A fire broke out there, and the roof was partially destroyed.

During a second impact, the blast wave damaged the windows of a nearby residential building.

Rescue workers found three people injured.

"Two of them—a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl—were treated by medical personnel at the scene. One of them—a 17-year-old boy—was hospitalized," said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

A residential building was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district

In the Holosiivskyi district, a drone strike was recorded hitting a private two-storey residential building. One person was injured as a result of the attack.

See more: Russia has continued to attack Kyiv with drones since last night: five people have been injured in capital. PHOTOS

Fires broke out in two districts of the capital

Fires broke out in office buildings in the Pecherskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kyiv.

Details of the consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

Read more: Enemy attacked Sumy with three KABs: two people were killed, including 16-year-old girl, and five others were injured. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack



















