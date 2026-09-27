Enemy attacked Sumy with three KABs: two people were killed, including 16-year-old girl, and five others were injured. PHOTOS

Today, 27 September, Russian troops launched KAB strikes on Sumy, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that an elderly woman and a 16-year-old girl were killed in the attack.

The enemy attacked the city with three KABs. One of the strikes hit near the Family and Children’s Support Centre. The building was damaged. There were no visitors there at the time of the strike.

It is also reported that a further five people were injured, including one child.

All are receiving the necessary medical care.

See more: Occupiers strike Sumy with two KABs: 12 injured, including three children. PHOTOS (updated)

Consequences of the attack









