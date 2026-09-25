Occupiers strike Sumy with two KABs: 12 injured, including three children. PHOTOS (updated)

On the afternoon of September 25, Russian forces struck residential areas in the Kovpakivskyi and Zarichnyi districts of Sumy with two KAB guided aerial bombs. Twelve people are currently known to have been injured, including three children.

Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Injured

"The number of people injured in the airstrike on Sumy has risen to eight, including three children. A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized, a 12-year-old child is receiving outpatient treatment, and an infant received medical assistance at the scene. None of the injured are in serious condition," the official said.

Damage

The KAB strike completely destroyed one private house and damaged 35 households, an apartment building and a building belonging to an educational institution. About 300 windows were shattered in total.

Work to address the aftermath of the airstrike continues at two locations in the city.

Update

At 8:35 p.m., Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported that the number of injured had risen to 12.

They include three children: a 15-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl and a six-week-old infant.

The infant received medical care without being hospitalized. The other injured people are receiving the care they need.

Thirty-eight private houses, one apartment building and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. Work to address the aftermath of the attack continues.

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

See more: Enemy strikes Sumy with KABs: seven injured, water supply restricted due to power disruptions. VIDEO&PHOTOS