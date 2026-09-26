Russia has continued to attack Kyiv with drones since last night: five people have been injured in capital. PHOTOS

Since the night of 26 September, Russian forces have continued to attack Kyiv with strike drones. Five residents of the capital were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the shelling in the Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

The attack damaged residential buildings, a lyceum, a university, an institute, office premises, supermarkets, a business centre, cars and warehouses.

Four residents of a residential building in the Solomyanskyi district were injured. They are aged between 26 and 77. Another casualty is a 51-year-old resident of the Obolonskyi district.

Investigative and operational teams, bomb disposal experts, medics and other relevant services are working at the scenes.

Russians have again attacked the Darnitsa factory

On the morning of 26 September, Russian forces also struck the pharmaceutical company Darnitsa’s factory, the company’s press office reported.

According to reports, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

"Darnitsa" has urged people not to publish photos or videos from the site of the strike, not to disclose its exact location, and not to share details about the consequences of the attack, so as not to help Russian troops assess the results of the shelling.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Russia attacked Kyiv: a five-storey building was on fire, a shopping centre and other buildings were damaged (updated). VIDEO + PHOTO report

The consequences have been recorded in four districts of the capital







