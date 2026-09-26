Russia attacked Kyiv: five-storey block was on fire, shopping centre and other buildings were damaged (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the morning of 26 September, a fire broke out in a five-storey residential block in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv after a drone crashed. Four people are known to have been injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

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According to him, the five-storey residential block caught fire as a result of the UAV crash. A fire also broke out in a shop located on the ground floor.

Rescue workers have already rescued 20 people from the building.

Initial reports indicated two casualties. As of 7.47 am, the number had risen to four.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing

Emergency services are working at the scene. The search and rescue operation and the clean-up following the attack are ongoing.

Details regarding the condition of the casualties and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

Also this morning, a drone crash caused a fire and smoke in an office building in the Solomyanskyi district.

Emergency services are heading to the scene. According to local Telegram channels, the Russians have struck the ‘Protasov’ business centre again.

Consequences of the attack in other districts

In the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out on a site adjacent to warehouse buildings. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control.

In the Obolon district, debris from a drone fell near a residential block. The impact damaged and shattered windows. The building itself was not damaged, and no fire broke out.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a UAV crashed onto the grounds of a shopping and entertainment centre.

This caused a fire and resulted in the destruction of one of the shops. The fire has now been extinguished.

The Auchan chain stated that their "Auchan Bilychi" store was hit and will be temporarily closed.

Read more: 14-year-old Israeli citizen killed in attack on Kyiv: country’s Foreign Ministry condemns Russian strike

Initial consequences





