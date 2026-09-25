14-year-old Israeli citizen killed in attack on Kyiv: country’s Foreign Ministry condemns Russian strike

A 14-year-old Israeli citizen was killed in a Russian drone strike on Kyiv on the morning of September 25.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Israel’s response

The boy’s mother was also among the 20 people injured in the Russian strike.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the families who lost loved ones in recent attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Watch more: Zelenskyy visited maternity hospital in Kyiv damaged by Russian strike, where baby boy was born during shelling. VIDEO

The Times of Israel reports that the Israeli Embassy in Kyiv and the Foreign Ministry’s Situation Room for Israelis in distress abroad are in contact with the boy’s family and are ready to provide assistance.

The Jerusalem Post notes that the 14-year-old held Israeli citizenship. His family had previously lived in Israel but returned to Ukraine about 20 years ago.

Strikes on Kyiv on September 25

In the morning, Russian forces attacked residential buildings in several districts of Kyiv. A 14-year-old boy is known to have been killed.

Russia later attacked Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Authorities reported that a UAV had struck a five-storey non-residential building.

In the afternoon, Russian forces attacked Kyiv again, killing and injuring people in the city’s Solomianskyi district.

Watch more: Russians attacked Kyiv: UAVs struck residential building, 14-year-old boy died (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS