Russian forces struck parking lot in Kyiv: four killed, child among injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian forces have once again attacked Kyiv with drones, reportedly resulting in casualties.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The Air Force issued a warning about jet-powered UAVs flying over the city.

Explosions were later heard in the capital.

In the Solomianskyi district, a UAV struck an office building, damaging the facade and shattering the windows.

According to preliminary reports, there are casualties.

"According to preliminary reports, cars are on fire in the parking lot near the office building where the UAV struck, and the bodies of three victims have been found. Seven people were injured," the mayor added.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the death toll has risen to four.

One child is among the seven people injured.

The fire at a parking lot near an office centre has been extinguished.

Overall, enemy attacks in the capital on September 25 injured 27 city residents and killed five people.

Damage to another medical facility in Kyiv, in the Solomianskyi district, has also been reported.

Three people who were near the medical facility, including one child, were hospitalised.

See more: Consequences of attacks on Kyiv: teenager killed, 20 injured. PHOTOS

Background

This morning, Russian occupiers attacked residential buildings in several districts of Kyiv, resulting in the reported death of a 14-year-old boy.

Later, Russia attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. Authorities reported that a UAV struck a five-story non-residential building.

Read more: Russian strike damaged building of Supreme Council of Justice in Kyiv: there are casualties