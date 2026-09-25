Russians attacked Kyiv: UAVs struck residential building, 14-year-old boy died (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of September 24–25, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with strike drones. The effects of the strike were observed in two districts.

According to Censor.NET, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this.

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A UAV struck a 25-story building

In the Solomianskyi district, according to preliminary reports, a UAV struck a 25-story residential building at the fourth-floor level.

Also in this district, the drone’s crash caused a fire in an open area near a non-residential building. Preliminary reports indicate there is one casualty.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Non-residential building damaged in the Podilskyi district

In the Podilskyi district, a drone was reported to have struck a non-residential building.

In Kyiv’s Pechersk District, a UAV struck a high-rise building

In Kyiv’s Pechersk District, a Russian drone was reported to have struck a high-rise residential building.

According to preliminary information, the strike occurred between the 7th and 10th floors of the high-rise building.

Fatality and injuries

Three persons were reported injured as a result of the attack, Klitschko said.

"All of the injured have been hospitalized. One of the injured is in critical condition," the statement reads.

"Unfortunately, a 14-year-old boy was killed in the enemy strike. We extend our condolences to his family and loved ones," the Kyiv City Military Administration later reported.

The child’s death was also confirmed by the National Police of Ukraine, which specified that the teenager was killed when a UAV struck a 16-story residential building in the Pecherskyi district at the 10th–11th-floor level

"At least seven residents were injured. Information regarding the number of victims is being verified.

The aftermath of the attack in the Pechersk district









Watch more: Work of patrol police officers at time of ballistic strikes on Kyiv. VIDEO