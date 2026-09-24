Work of patrol police officers at time of ballistic strikes on Kyiv. VIDEO

During the ballistic attacks on Kyiv, patrol officers evacuated the wounded and worked at the sites of the strikes.

The video was released by Oleksii Biloshytskyi, head of the Patrol Police Department, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Last night, the capital once again came under a combined enemy attack. Unfortunately, there have been fatalities and injuries. Our sincere condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who have died.



As a result of the shelling, a maternity hospital, private homes, a post office, warehouses and dozens of cars were damaged.



Despite the danger and the threat of further shelling, we helped people: we evacuated the wounded to ambulances, helped citizens reach shelters and ensured safety at the sites of the strikes," he said.

Read more: Russian forces attacked Obolon district of Kyiv: strike hit grounds of garage cooperative (updated)

What led up to this?

On the night of 24 September, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

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