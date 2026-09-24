ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14842 visitors online
News Shelling of Kyiv
1 848 0

Russian forces attacked Obolon district of Kyiv: strike hit grounds of garage cooperative (updated)

The attack on Obolon on September 24: What is known so far?

Russian occupiers attacked the Obolon district of Kyiv with a jet-powered drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

An alert was issued in the capital, and the Air Force reported a threat to Kyiv from a jet-powered UAV.

Shortly afterward, an explosion was heard in the city.

Mayor Klitschko reported that a UAV had crashed onto the grounds of a garage cooperative.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

One person is known to have been injured in the attack.

Watch more: Consequences of Russian strike on Kyiv: fire broke out in one of districts. VIDEO

Background

  • On the night of September 24, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Read more: Russians damaged maternity hospital in Kyiv: baby boy was born in shelter during attack. PHOTO

Author: 

Kyiv (3304) Klytschko Vitalii (565)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 