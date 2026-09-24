Russian forces attacked Obolon district of Kyiv: strike hit grounds of garage cooperative (updated)

Russian occupiers attacked the Obolon district of Kyiv with a jet-powered drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

An alert was issued in the capital, and the Air Force reported a threat to Kyiv from a jet-powered UAV.

Shortly afterward, an explosion was heard in the city.

Mayor Klitschko reported that a UAV had crashed onto the grounds of a garage cooperative.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

One person is known to have been injured in the attack.

Watch more: Consequences of Russian strike on Kyiv: fire broke out in one of districts. VIDEO

Background

On the night of September 24, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Read more: Russians damaged maternity hospital in Kyiv: baby boy was born in shelter during attack. PHOTO