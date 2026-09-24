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Russian forces attacked Obolon district of Kyiv: strike hit grounds of garage cooperative (updated)
Russian occupiers attacked the Obolon district of Kyiv with a jet-powered drone.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
An alert was issued in the capital, and the Air Force reported a threat to Kyiv from a jet-powered UAV.
Shortly afterward, an explosion was heard in the city.
Mayor Klitschko reported that a UAV had crashed onto the grounds of a garage cooperative.
Emergency services are heading to the scene.
One person is known to have been injured in the attack.
Background
- On the night of September 24, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones, resulting in deaths and injuries.
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