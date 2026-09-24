Russians damaged maternity hospital in Kyiv: baby boy was born in shelter during attack. PHOTO

During the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 24 September, Maternity Hospital No. 2 sustained damage. Medical staff and patients were taking shelter, where a baby boy was born at 02:05.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Tetiana Mostepan, Director of the Kyiv City Health Department.

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According to her, as a result of the shelling, windows and doors on the first to fifth floors of the maternity hospital were partially blown out on the side facing the car park. Windows in the laundry and boiler rooms were also damaged.

At the time of the Russian attack, patients and staff were in the shelter, so none of them were injured.





See more: Overnight Russian attack: rescue operations are ongoing in Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv region. Danger persists in number of regions. PHOTOS

It was in the maternity hospital’s shelter that the baby was born during the shelling.

"At 02:05, in the midst of the attack, a baby boy was born at the Kyiv maternity hospital. Even on such a terrible night, life goes on. Our medical staff remain by their patients’ sides whatever the circumstances and do everything possible to ensure help is provided in time," said Mostepan.

Despite the damage caused to the building, the maternity hospital continues to operate and provide medical care.

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