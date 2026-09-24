Overnight Russian attack: rescue operations are ongoing in Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv region. Danger persists in number of regions. PHOTOS

Rescue operations are continuing following heavy Russian shelling in Kyiv, Odesa and the Kharkiv region. The air threat persists in many regions of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Serhii Koretskyi.

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"The enemy has once again shelled residential buildings, energy infrastructure, civilian enterprises and warehouses. In Kyiv, a Russian missile struck the car park of a maternity centre. One person was killed. In total, two people are known to have been killed and eight injured in the capital," the statement reads.

In the Kharkiv region, an agricultural enterprise was struck

This morning, a Russian drone attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Kharkiv region.

According to preliminary information, seven people were killed and a further ten were injured as a result of the strike.

Emergency services are continuing to work at the scene.

The Russian attack continues

Civilian infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine has been damaged as a result of heavy shelling. The air threat persists in some regions.

Rescue workers, medics and law enforcement officers are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack and assist those affected.





