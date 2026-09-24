Russia struck Kyiv during meeting with congressmen regarding sanctions, - Zelenskyy

Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv just as he was meeting with U.S. lawmakers to discuss the Lindsey Graham bill and the tightening of sanctions against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on his Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Today, the Russians launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv just as we were discussing the Lindsey Graham bill and the need to strengthen sanctions during a meeting with members of Congress. Russia will not end this war without pressure. While people were sleeping, there were flashes in the sky from the explosions. Once again, the main targets of their attack were Kyiv and civilian infrastructure—residential buildings, a maternity hospital, energy facilities, and logistics," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy confirmed that two people were killed in the capital and six others were injured. Four of the injured were hospitalized.

Read more: There is no document on peace negotiations yet; agreement was reached not to disclose details, - Zelenskyy

Discussions with members of Congress focused on sanctions and ballistic defense

The President noted that he had discussed the issue of countering Russian ballistic missile strikes with U.S. House of Representatives members Brian Fitzpatrick, Michael Quigley, Marcy Kaptur, Jared Golden, Joe Wilson, and Gregory Mix.

"Every attack like this happens because the pressure on the aggressor has never been total, and Russia believes it can continue to rely on ballistic terror," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy called on the U.S. to provide ballistic missile interceptors

The president stated that the United States has the ability to escalate its response to Russian strikes.

"The United States now has the opportunity to respond forcefully. We need ballistic missile interceptors to protect lives. We need to impose sanctions against Russia and those who help it profit," Zelenskyy said.