There is no document on peace negotiations yet; agreement was reached not to disclose details, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, following the meeting between the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams in New York, there is no specific document regarding the future peace process as of yet. At the same time, the parties agreed not to disclose the details of their discussions for the time being.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Novosti.LIVE.

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According to Zelenskyy, following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York, the Ukrainian negotiating team held talks with representatives of the U.S. side.

The president noted that during the meeting, the parties discussed issues that had previously been raised during his conversation with Trump.

"This wasn't just a political meeting without any follow-up action. That's what happened. We talked it through," Zelenskyy said.

No specific document has been prepared yet

At the same time, the head of state noted that he had not seen any written documentation of the outcomes of the last meeting.

According to him, the parties began discussing certain details of the upcoming negotiation process as early as during the visit to Kyiv by U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Zelenskyy explained that Ukraine and the United States had agreed not to make these findings public until there was a response from the Russian side.

"There is an agreement that, as long as there is no feedback from the Russian side, we will not discuss this publicly," the president said.

Vitkoff and Kushner are to hold talks with Russia

Zelenskyy said that after meeting with the Ukrainian side, Witkoff and Kushner are expected to continue their discussions with Russian representatives and other partners.

Read more: Zelenskyy recounts conversation with Trump: We talked about almost everything

According to the president, the discussions will focus on possible formats for the next phase of the negotiation process. Witkoff and Kushner have previously held meetings with both the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

Zelenskyy did not disclose the details of any potential agreements

The president declined to disclose details of possible future agreements, explaining that he first needed to gauge Moscow's reaction.

At the same time, he noted that he did not want to raise unrealistic expectations about the end of the war, as Russian attacks against Ukraine continue.

Zelenskyy had previously stated that the peace track is one of Ukraine’s top priorities, and that during negotiations with the U.S. side, possible de-escalation measures and security issues were discussed.