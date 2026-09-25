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Russian strike damaged building of Supreme Council of Justice in Kyiv: there are casualties
A Russian strike damaged the building of the Supreme Council of Justice in Kyiv.
This was reported by the Supreme Council of Justice’s press service, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to preliminary reports, six people were injured.
"All relevant emergency services are on the scene. Efforts are currently underway to address the aftermath of the attack and assess the extent of the damage.
The Supreme Council of Justice has announced that the body is temporarily unable to operate," the statement said.
The blow to Kyiv on September 25
- This morning, Russian occupiers attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. Authorities reported that a drone struck a five-story non-residential building.
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