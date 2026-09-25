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Explosion rang out in Kyiv again: Russia attacked Shevchenkivskyi district; preliminary reports indicate casualties
Russian troops carried out yet another attack on Kyiv. In particular, there are reports of strikes in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
An air raid alert was issued in the capital, and air defense forces reported the movement of a jet-powered UAV.
Shortly afterward, an explosion was heard in Kyiv.
According to information from Mayor Klitschko, a UAV struck a 5-story non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties.
What led up to this?
- This morning, Russian occupiers attacked residential buildings in several districts of Kyiv, resulting in the reported death of a 14-year-old boy.
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