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News Shelling of Kyiv
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Explosion rang out in Kyiv again: Russia attacked Shevchenkivskyi district; preliminary reports indicate casualties

Another strike on Kyiv on September 25: what is known about the consequences?

Russian troops carried out yet another attack on Kyiv. In particular, there are reports of strikes in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

An air raid alert was issued in the capital, and air defense forces reported the movement of a jet-powered UAV.

Shortly afterward, an explosion was heard in Kyiv.

According to information from Mayor Klitschko, a UAV struck a 5-story non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties.

See more: 65-year-old man dies in shelter during Russian attack on Kyiv: "His heart couldn’t take stress". PHOTOS

What led up to this?

  • This morning, Russian occupiers attacked residential buildings in several districts of Kyiv, resulting in the reported death of a 14-year-old boy.

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Kyiv (3313) shoot out (19072)
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