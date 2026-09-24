65-year-old man dies in shelter during Russian attack on Kyiv: "His heart couldn’t take stress". PHOTOS

During Russia’s ballistic missile attack on Kyiv overnight into September 24, a 65-year-old man died in an underground passage in the Solomianskyi district. He lived alone and went to a shelter during every attack.

Hromadske reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Hromadske journalist Denys Bulavin witnessed the man’s death. According to Bulavin, the man came to the underground passage with his own chair. A few minutes later, he lost consciousness and began struggling to breathe, and his face turned blue. Paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced him dead.

"When he lost consciousness, his phone fell from his hands. The screen showed a tracker of what was flying and where," Bulavin wrote on social media.

The Kyiv City Military Administration had reported his death.

Photo: hromadske

Photo: hromadske

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More about the deceased

The man was Viktor Yerko, 65, originally from the Chernihiv region. His daughter, Anna Venediktova, said he had worked in construction all his life and continued working after retirement.

"He was the best father and grandfather. He was so happy when his grandson was born. He visited us all the time and brought whole bags of gifts. My son knew his grandfather until he was three, but we had to leave when the full-scale war began, so they had not seen each other for almost five years," his daughter said.

Photo: hromadske

Photo: hromadske

After leaving Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion, his daughter exchanged messages with him every day. Today, she learned that he had died. She was told only that it had happened in an underground passage; she learned the details from the news.

"His heart couldn’t take the stress. He lived alone and went to a shelter every time. But sadly, it did not save him. We love him very much. His grandson Mark will never be able to hug his grandfather again," Anna said.

He is survived by two children and two grandchildren.

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Kyiv attack on September 24