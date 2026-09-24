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News Missile attack on Kyiv
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Holy Intercession Church built in 1906 damaged during enemy attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

The Holy Intercession Church in Kyiv sustained damage during the Russian attack on September 24.

Volodymyr Nakonechnyi, head of the Podil District State Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"The enemy attack damaged the Holy Intercession Church, built in 1906 — the oldest church in the Mostytskyi and Vynohradar neighborhoods," the post says.

Its windows, domes, and historic facade made of yellow Kyiv bricks were damaged. The facade is a part of the church that has preserved the memory of the area for more than a century.

"The enemy is attacking more than people and their homes. It is trying to destroy our historical and spiritual heritage," Nakonechnyi stressed.

See more: KNU students allegedly barred from shelter during air raid alert: university denies claim, police investigate. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The aftermath of the attack

The Holy Intercession Church in Kyiv has been damaged
The Holy Intercession Church in Kyiv has been damaged
The Holy Intercession Church in Kyiv has been damaged

See more: Russia continues to target pharmacies, petrol stations, railway, communications and shopping centres, – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

The Holy Intercession Church in Kyiv has been damaged
The Holy Intercession Church in Kyiv has been damaged
The Holy Intercession Church in Kyiv has been damaged
The Holy Intercession Church in Kyiv has been damaged

Background

  • Overnight into September 24, ruscists attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones, killing and injuring people.

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Kyiv (3313) shoot out (19044) church (92)
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