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Holy Intercession Church built in 1906 damaged during enemy attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS
The Holy Intercession Church in Kyiv sustained damage during the Russian attack on September 24.
Volodymyr Nakonechnyi, head of the Podil District State Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"The enemy attack damaged the Holy Intercession Church, built in 1906 — the oldest church in the Mostytskyi and Vynohradar neighborhoods," the post says.
Its windows, domes, and historic facade made of yellow Kyiv bricks were damaged. The facade is a part of the church that has preserved the memory of the area for more than a century.
"The enemy is attacking more than people and their homes. It is trying to destroy our historical and spiritual heritage," Nakonechnyi stressed.
The aftermath of the attack
Background
- Overnight into September 24, ruscists attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones, killing and injuring people.
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