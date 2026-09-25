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Consequences of attacks on Kyiv: teenager killed, 20 injured. PHOTOS
From the night of 25 September, Kyiv came under attack from Russian drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.
Strikes were recorded in the Solomianskyi, Pecherskyi, Podilskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. High-rise blocks and non-residential buildings were hit by the enemy strikes. The Russian strike also damaged the building of the High Council of Justice in Kyiv.
As of 12.45, there were 20 casualties in the capital. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, eight of the injured are being treated in city hospitals. Among them is a nine-year-old child.
"A 14-year-old boy was killed as a result of the enemy’s attack on the capital," Klitschko said.
Consequences of the attack
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