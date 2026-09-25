Zelenskyy visited maternity hospital in Kyiv damaged by Russian strike, where baby boy was born during shelling. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Maternity Hospital No. 2 in Kyiv, which was damaged during a Russian missile attack, and congratulated the family of a baby boy who was born in a shelter whilst the hospital was under fire.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Yesterday, during a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, a maternity hospital was damaged. That night, little Kyrylo was born in a shelter. Today I visited the maternity hospital to congratulate the family, speak to the women who are currently preparing to give birth here, and offer my support to our medical staff," the post reads.

The Head of State thanked all maternity hospital staff for their work.

"For your support and for staying by people’s sides even during such attacks. And I thank every mother who remains here in Ukraine, despite everything, alongside her family and children.



Each of you deserves to give birth to your child in peace, without sirens or explosions. And every newborn deserves to begin their life in peace. We are doing everything we can to ensure this happens as soon as possible," he added.

Read more: I haven’t held meetings regarding candidates for position of Prosecutor General yet, - Zelenskyy

What led up to this?

On 24 September, during a massive Russian attack on Kyiv, Maternity Hospital No. 2 was damaged.

Medical staff and patients were taking shelter, where a baby boy was born at 02:05.

Read more: Explosion rang out in Kyiv again: Russia attacked Shevchenkivskyi district; preliminary reports indicate casualties