I haven’t held meetings regarding candidates for position of Prosecutor General yet, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has not yet met with any candidates for the position of prosecutor general.

The head of state stated this in comments to the media, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Anton Kovalsky is currently serving as acting prosecutor general. As for the candidates for the position of prosecutor general, I have not yet held a single meeting or had a single conversation with any of them," the president said.

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