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I haven’t held meetings regarding candidates for position of Prosecutor General yet, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has not yet met with any candidates for the position of prosecutor general.
The head of state stated this in comments to the media, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Anton Kovalsky is currently serving as acting prosecutor general. As for the candidates for the position of prosecutor general, I have not yet held a single meeting or had a single conversation with any of them," the president said.
Kravchenko's Resignation and the Allegations Against Kryvonos
- Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.
- The NABU and the SAP described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption agencies.
- According to the CPC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of September 14.
- Later, the attorney general stated that he is currently abroad on a business trip.
- According to information from Censor.NET sources, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as a business trip to Brussels.
- Subsequently, Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of a sham adoption to evade criminal liability.
- On September 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the removal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the office of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
- The Office of the Prosecutor General denied reports that Semen Kryvonos had been served with a notice of suspicion.
- Kravchenko accused the NABU of attempting to have the notice of suspicion against Bureau Director Semen Kryvonos revoked through backroom deals.
- On September 15, the president signed Kravchenko's dismissal.
- On September 17, President Zelenskyy signed a decree under which Anton Kovalsky will serve as acting prosecutor general.
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