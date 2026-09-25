Russia attacked seven regions of Ukraine: there are fatalities and injuries, and civilian infrastructure has been damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out strikes on civilian infrastructure and residential areas in several regions of Ukraine. The Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy and Chernihiv regions, as well as other frontline areas, came under fire. There have been fatalities and injuries amongst the civilian population.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Nine people were injured in the Kherson region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery and UAVs, including Shahed/’Gerbera’-type drones, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, and the regional police.

An apartment block and 10 private houses, a critical infrastructure facility, a medical and an educational institution, a hangar, a police service vehicle and four civilian cars were damaged.

In Bilozerka, an FPV drone struck a medical facility. Two nurses, aged 48 and 53, were injured.

In Pryozernoye, a Russian FPV drone attacked a refuse collection lorry. Two employees of the municipal utility company were injured.

An 81-year-old man was also injured as a result of artillery shelling in the Korabelny district of Kherson. Two men, aged 34 and 40, were injured when explosives were dropped from a drone.

Six people were killed in the Kharkiv region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have shelled Kharkiv and settlements across the region, using manned aircraft and drones, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, and the regional police.

In the village of Stara Hnylytsia in the Chuhuiv district, a Russian strike on a farm resulted in the deaths of six people – four women and two men. A further 14 people were injured.

In Kharkiv, the enemy attacked the Kyivskyi district with a UAV; there are no reported casualties as yet.

In the Kharkiv region, residential buildings, power lines, civilian vehicles, a farm and a business were also damaged.

Two people were killed in the Donetsk region

In the Donetsk region, Russian forces carried out 889 strikes along the front line and in residential areas on 24 September, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration, and the regional police.

In Kramatorsk, two civilians were killed and a further five people were injured as a result of the strikes. Six private homes, an educational institution, a car showroom, an entertainment club, a petrol station, cars and a bus were damaged.

In Sloviansk, one person was injured, and six private homes and cars were damaged. Another person was injured in Druzhkivka.

A man was injured in the Sumy region

Russian troops shelled 12 settlements in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours . The attacks involved the use of KABs, strike and FPV drones, artillery and mortars, according to the regional police.

In the Sumy community, a 56-year-old man was injured as a result of a drone strike.

A 26-year-old man also sought medical attention after sustaining injuries on 23 September as a result of KAB strikes on the Sumy community.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Russia attacked the Zhytomyr and Poltava regions: transport infrastructure under attack

Strikes on three communities were recorded in the Chernihiv region

On 24 September, Russian troops attacked the Novhorod-Siverskyi, Semenivka and Snovsk communities, Galina Shekhovtsova, spokesperson for the Chernihiv Border Guard Detachment, said in a comment to "Suspilne".

Two explosions were recorded in Mykhalchyna Sloboda, one in Zarichchia, and three in Klyusy. According to preliminary data, the enemy used barrel artillery and FPV drones, specifically targeting fibre-optic cables.

A woman was injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region

On the morning of 25 September, it emerged that Russian forces had carried out more than 10 attacks on two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration.

In the Nikopol district, the enemy attacked Nikopol, as well as the Marganetsk and Chervonohryhorivsk communities. The strikes damaged shops, and a 66-year-old woman was injured. She is receiving outpatient medical treatment.

In Kryvyi Rih, infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

Zaporizhzhia region suffered 699 strikes

According to police reports, on 24 September, Russian forces carried out 699 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region.

In particular, the occupiers deployed 528 attack drones of various types, carried out 23 air strikes, 145 artillery barrages and three attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

A 44-year-old man was injured as a result of a Russian UAV strike on Zaporizhzhia on 24 September.

In the village of Novomykolaivka, private homes were damaged and destroyed following three air strikes with guided bombs. No reports of casualties have been received.

On the morning of 25 September, the Russians again attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. Two people were injured. The premises of two medical facilities, infrastructure sites and vehicles were also damaged.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Russian strike damages the building of the High Council of Justice in Kyiv: there are casualties