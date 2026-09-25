Russia attacked Zhytomyr and Poltava regions; transport infrastructure was targeted

On the night of September 25, Russian troops attacked the Zhytomyr and Poltava regions. Transportation and railway infrastructure facilities were targeted. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Fires broke out in the Zhytomyr region

In the Zhytomyr region, transport infrastructure facilities were hit as a result of an enemy attack, reported Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the regional state administration.

"There is currently no information about casualties or those injured in the enemy attack," the statement said.

Fires broke out at the impact sites. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service contained them.

Read more: Russia has once again struck foreign-invested enterprise in Zhytomyr region

Railway infrastructure has been damaged in the Poltava region

In the Poltava District, a Russian UAV struck a piece of railway infrastructure, reported Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties. Details regarding the consequences of the attack are still being confirmed.