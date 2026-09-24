Russia struck farm in Stara Hnylytsia, Kharkiv region: 6 killed and 12 wounded

On the morning of September 24, Russian troops struck an agricultural enterprise in the village of Stara Hnylytsia in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region. Six people were killed in the attack, and 12 other farm workers were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA.

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The farm buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian strike. As of 9:23 a.m., six people were reported dead.

"Among the dead are two men and four women," Synehubov said.

Initial reports indicated that eight people had been injured, but that number later rose to 12.

Read more on "Censor.NET": Russia attacked the Sumy and Kharkiv regions: four dead, 11 injured

Medical care is being provided to the wounded

All of the victims are employees of the agricultural enterprise. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

Emergency and specialized services continue to work at the site of the strike on an enhanced basis.