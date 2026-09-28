"OKKO" petrol station in Kyiv was damaged as result of Russian strike. PHOTOS

One of the OKKO petrol stations in Kyiv has been damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

This is stated in a company announcement, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The petrol station team acted in a coordinated manner and in accordance with safety protocols. In line with instructions, staff promptly ceased operations and took shelter. Fortunately, no one was injured – and that is the most important thing for us

The relevant services are currently working at the scene. We are assessing the extent of the damage and determining the scope of the necessary repair work," the statement reads.









Read more: Russian forces struck Obolon district of Kyiv with "Shahed" jet-powered drone

Attacks on Kyiv

As reported, four people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the attack on the night of 28 September.

See more: Russia has struck "Ukrnafta" petrol station for sixth time in recent weeks. PHOTO