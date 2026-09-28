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News Shelling of Kyiv
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Russian forces attacked Kyiv with "Shahed" jet-powered drones: fires broke out in several districts. VIDEO

An explosion was heard in Kyiv during another air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The Air Force reported that a jet-powered UAV was flying over the capital.

Later, a loud explosion was heard in one of the city’s districts.

According to Mayor Klitschko, the UAV crashed in the Obolon district on the grounds of a non-residential building.

It was later reported that a UAV had crashed into a non-residential building in the city center, in the Shevchenkivskyi District. A fire broke out.

In the Darnytskyi District, a UAV struck a non-residential building.

Reports are circulating online about a fire at the National Academy of Sciences building.

Read more: In Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, Russian drone struck café. VIDEO

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