3 698 17
Russian forces attacked Kyiv with "Shahed" jet-powered drones: fires broke out in several districts. VIDEO
An explosion was heard in Kyiv during another air raid alert.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
The Air Force reported that a jet-powered UAV was flying over the capital.
Later, a loud explosion was heard in one of the city’s districts.
According to Mayor Klitschko, the UAV crashed in the Obolon district on the grounds of a non-residential building.
It was later reported that a UAV had crashed into a non-residential building in the city center, in the Shevchenkivskyi District. A fire broke out.
In the Darnytskyi District, a UAV struck a non-residential building.
Reports are circulating online about a fire at the National Academy of Sciences building.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password