Massive attack by Russian "shaheds" on Kyiv: 9 people were injured throughout day, including child. VIDEO (updated)

On Sunday afternoon, 27 September, an enemy UAV struck a high-rise block in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration and the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

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"According to preliminary information, a UAV struck a nine-storey residential block in the Darnytskyi district. Details of any casualties are being confirmed," the Kyiv City Military Administration stated.

Klitschko clarified that the strike on the 9-storey building was recorded at the 4th and 5th floors.

See more: Russian drone attack on Kyiv: woman was injured, high-rise block was damaged, and non-residential building caught fire. PHOTO

Video from social media

Subsequently, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that one woman had been injured when a UAV struck a residential building in the Darnytskyi district.

Watch more: Enemy UAV struck high-rise block in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv; one person has been injured. VIDEO

Update

At 18:00, Klitschko announced that the fire, which had broken out on the 5th and 9th floors of a residential block in the Darnytskyi district after it was struck by a UAV, had been brought under control. Medical staff treated one injured woman at the scene.

In the Solomyanskyi district, cars are on fire following the fall of UAV debris. Emergency services are heading to the scene, reported Klitschko at 18:03.

"In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell onto the grounds of a park. At another address, a fire broke out in an open area. This was also caused by falling UAV debris. At another location in Holosiivskyi, cars are on fire. In the Darnytskyi district, debris has fallen onto the grounds of a nursery school. Emergency services are heading to the scenes," reported the capital’s mayor at 18:14.

"In the Holosiivskyi district, debris from a UAV was found near a children’s playground. In the Darnytskyi district, a fire was brought under control on the site of a non-residential development," reported Klitschko at 18:47.

Update

In the Podilsky District, debris falling caused a fire in a grassy area, Klitschko reported at 8:41 p.m.

"In the Darnytskyi District, debris fell in an open area near one of the stores. In the Dniprovskyi district, debris also fell in an open area. Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties," the mayor reported at 8:47 p.m.

"In the Dniprovskyi district, debris also fell on a two-story non-residential building. A fire has broken out," Klitschko wrote at 9:01 p.m.

Emergency services are on the scene.

"In the Podilsky district, the blast wave damaged windows in several buildings. A UAV crashed nearby in an open area," Klitschko reported at 9:26 p.m.

Klitschko later reported that a total of nine people were injured in the capital on September 27 as a result of enemy attacks. Six of the wounded were hospitalized, including one child.