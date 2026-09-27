Russian drone attack on Kyiv: woman was injured, high-rise block was damaged, and non-residential building caught fire. PHOTO

A five-storey residential block was damaged in the Solomyanskyi district following an attack by Russian drones on the evening of 26 September. There were also strikes in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

This was reported by the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences in two districts

In the Solomyanskyi district, an enemy UAV crashed in an open area. The shockwave damaged a five-storey building — windows were shattered and the building’s façade was damaged.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a drone is believed to have struck an unoccupied residential building.

Klitschko later reported that the fire in the unoccupied residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district had been brought under control. Emergency services are continuing to work at the scene.

Update

The State Emergency Service later reported that a woman had been injured as a result of the enemy attack.

In the Solomyanskyi district, the façade of a five-storey residential building was damaged as a result of Russian shelling. The emergency gas service was also working at the scene.

Rescuers cleared the door, which had been damaged by the blast wave. The injured woman was handed over to medical staff.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out in a non-residential building following a drone attack. The fire, covering an area of 30 square metres, was extinguished.

See more: Russia has continued to attack Kyiv with drones since last night: five people have been injured in capital. PHOTOS

What led up to it

It was previously reported that a woman was injured and a private house and a car were damaged as a result of a Russian attack in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region. In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, a drone struck an office building in the evening.