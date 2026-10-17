Soldiers from 115th Brigade have struck Russian Mi-28 helicopter with drone in Belgorod region for second time in few days. VIDEO

Soldiers from the ‘Pribultsi’ anti-aircraft missile battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 115th Brigade have, for the second time in a few days, struck a Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter using a drone in the Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military carried out a second attack on an enemy helicopter of the same type. The previous strike on the Mi-28 took place on 14 October, also in the Belgorod region.

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At present, there is no information on the extent of the damage to either of the Russian helicopters. Their current condition remains unknown.

"We can do it, and we’ll do it again! Precision work, iron nerves, and a fighting spirit. Sometimes what others consider difficult and impossible is just another day in the life of the pilots of the ‘Pribultsi’ Air Defence Unit," the Ukrainian defenders noted in the caption accompanying the video.

Watch more: FPV drone operators from 115th SMB struck Russian Mi-28NM helicopter. VIDEO