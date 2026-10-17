"Restrictions on Starlink apply only within Ukraine; this is planned operation," - Zelenskyy

At present, the Defence Forces are unable to use Starlink or Starshield within our country’s territory to shoot down ‘Shahed’ rockets.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke about this during a press briefing, according to a correspondent from Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Starlink is very important to us, for communications across our country, on the front line and for civilians. We use Starlink for drones, so that we can deliver food and water to our troops in combat positions. This is vital in places where soldiers or military vehicles cannot reach. At present, there is simply no other way to do this," stated Zelenskyy.

Problems with shooting down ‘shahids’

Furthermore, according to him, the Defence Forces are using Starlink interceptors to intercept ‘Shahed’ rockets.

"In order to intercept the 'Shahed' jet drone and other jet drones, our interceptors are not operational today because of speed restrictions. The maximum speed today is 161 km per hour. Beyond that, Starlink is completely cut off, and we lose the drone. In other words, the speed is insufficient," the head of state explained.

He also explained that, in order to determine whether these were indeed technical issues, Ukraine had sent several vehicles equipped with Starlink into EU territory, and they were travelling at speeds of 180+; Starlink was working at the time.

"We have the relevant records and evidence. The conclusion is this: the restrictions apply only within Ukraine; in other words, this is a planned operation," Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more: Trump says he did not restrict Starshield for Ukraine: "It wasn’t me or Musk"

Restrictions on Starlink’s operations in Ukraine