Enemy has attacked Volyn with drones: industrial facility in Manevychi has been hit, causing major fire. PHOTO

The enemy has once again attacked the Volyn region using strike UAVs.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Roman Romanyuk, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Industrial plant hit

Unfortunately, another strike on an industrial plant in the town of Manevychi was recorded this morning.

Read more: Russia attacks Volyn with jet-powered drones: around 10 trucks on fire in Kovel, one person injured

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries.

All relevant emergency services are on the scene. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing.

"A fire is burning in the warehouse and production premises. The fire is intense, covering a large area, and there is heavy smoke. The wind is blowing towards the village, so I urge local residents to stay indoors if possible, close windows and doors tightly, switch off the ventilation system and avoid being outdoors unless absolutely necessary," the statement reads.

The situation is under control

The situation is complex but under control.

See more: Aftermath of strike on enterprise in Volyn region: one killed, others injured. PHOTOS