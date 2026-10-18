Zelenskyy heard Drapatyi’s report: Our troops have liberated more territory since start of autumn than Russians have managed to capture

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a briefing from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi, and spoke about the Defence Forces’ performance on the front line.

He announced this in a video message, according to Censor.NET.

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The situation in Dobropillia and the de-occupation of territories

According to the Head of State, Ukrainian defenders are effectively eliminating enemy assault groups near Dobropillia.

"The situation in Dobropillia: we are repelling Russian attempts to storm our positions there and thwarting infiltrations. It’s not easy, but our lads are holding their ground. We are defending our positions on other fronts in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, and in the Zaporizhzhia region. We are recording the results of operations by the Airborne Forces and the Third Army Corps – our active defence. The trend this year continues: our soldiers have liberated more territory since the start of autumn than the Russians have managed to capture. It was the same in other parts of the year," said Zelenskyy.

Control over towns in the Donetsk region and Russian disinformation about Zaporizhzhia

He also emphasised that Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Orikhiv, Novopavlivka, Novoandriivka and Velykomykhailivka are under the full control of the Defence Forces.

"And we are defending the areas near Kramatorsk," added the head of state.

The President also refuted Russian propaganda claims of ‘breakthroughs’ near Zaporizhzhia.

"We are defeating the Russians 20 kilometres from Zaporizhzhia, not five, as someone over there in Russia is trying to make Putin believe. Our front line is strong. I would like to thank every soldier and every one of our units for carrying out their tasks to the full," said the Head of State.