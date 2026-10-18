Russians attacked a manufacturing plant in Rivne region
On the evening of 18 October, the enemy attacked one of the manufacturing plants in the Rivne region.
This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
The company has ceased trading
"One of the manufacturing plants in the Rivne region was targeted by the enemy during yet another attack," the statement reads.
As a result of the attack, the company ceased operations.
The official added that no one was injured.
The movement of a jet drone
At 18:07, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a jet-powered UAV heading towards Zdolbuniv/Rivne.
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