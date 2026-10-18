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News Shelling of Rivne region Russian attacks on business
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Russians attacked a manufacturing plant in Rivne region

explosions, smoke

On the evening of 18 October, the enemy attacked one of the manufacturing plants in the Rivne region.

This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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The company has ceased trading 

"One of the manufacturing plants in the Rivne region was targeted by the enemy during yet another attack," the statement reads.

As a result of the attack, the company ceased operations. 

The official added that no one was injured.

See more: Russians attack lyceum in Rivne during massive strike on region – Regional Military Administration. PHOTOS

The movement of a jet drone 

At 18:07, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a jet-powered UAV heading towards Zdolbuniv/Rivne.

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enterprise (33) attack (1241) Rivne region (223)
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